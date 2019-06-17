Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Hasan Minhaj to Speak at CAA Amplify Summit

The third annual convening of the ideas summit, geared toward people of color, will take place June 24 in Ojai, Calif.

The team behind Warner Bros.' upcoming legal drama Just Mercy will be featured on a panel about storytelling and social change at the third annual CAA Amplify summit, which will take place this year June 24 in Ojai, Calif.

Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, director/co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton, Ford Foundation president Darren Walker and Equal Justice Initiative executive director Bryan Stevenson will address an invitation-only guest list of artists and executives that focuses on people of color. In keeping with this year's theme of narrative influence on changing hearts, minds and policies, other speakers include Riz Ahmed, The Rise Fund co-managing partner Maya Chorengel, Samsung NEXT and Samsung Electronics chief innovation officer David Eun, National Women's Law Center president and CEO and Time's Up Legal Defense Fund co-founder Fatima Goss Graves, former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, actor/director CJ Jones, Always Be My Maybe director and former Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan, playwright Young Jean Lee, Eva Longoria, writer Matthew Lopez, Hasan Minhaj, National Immigration Forum executive director Ali Noorani, Houston Rockets point guard and NBA Players Association president Chris Paul, Management Leadership for Tomorrow founder and CEO John Rice, former national security adviser Susan Rice, Suffolk County district attorney Rachael Rollins, Miami Heat head coach ERik Spoelstra and political satirist Bassem Youssef.

CAA Amplify is hosted in partnership with the CAA Foundation and guided by a strategic collaboration with the Ford Foundation. "Social action is woven into the fabric of CAA, and has been since 1995, when the new leadership of the agency established the CAA Foundation," said the agency's Ruben Garcia, who helps lead CAA's inclusion and equity initiatives. "We are thrilled to continue this collaboration with the Ford Foundation to scale our efforts in driving narrative shift for so many critical social issues."