Michael B. Jordan Joins Margot Robbie in David O. Russell Drama (Exclusive)

Christian Bale is also set to star in the New Regency title.

Michael B. Jordan is the latest A-lister to join David O. Russell's new drama.

Jordan, who is coming off of starring in and producing Just Mercy, will join longtime Russell collaborator Christian Bale and Oscar nominee Margot Robbie in the drama from New Regency.

The project, which is set up under Regency's deal with Fox/Disney, will see Russell direct from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the movie, which will be Russell's return to the director's seat for the first time since 2015's Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

An April start of production is being planned. Russell is producing with Matthew Budman.

Jordan, who worked with helmer Destin Daniel Cretton on Mercy, will film the yet-to-be-titled Russell movie before heading into production on a feature that has another industry veteran behind the camera. Denzel Washington will direct Jordan in Sony drama A Journal for Jordan, which is slated to shoot later this year. Jordan is also producing the latter via his Outlier Society banner along with Escape Artists.

The Black Panther star shows no sign of letting up as his dance card also has him returning for a third installment in the Creed franchise. On top of that his starring turn in Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse is due to hit theatres Sept. 18 from Paramount.

