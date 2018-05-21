Michael B. Jordan Joins Voice Cast of Rooster Teeth Animated Series

Jordan's Outlier Productions is co-producing the 3D animated series 'gen:LOCK.'

Michael B. Jordan is getting animated with his latest project.

The Black Panther actor has signed on to voice the main character in the forthcoming anime series gen:LOCK.

Hailing from Rooster Teeth, gen:LOCK is a 3D animated series set on Earth while its last free society is on the losing side of a global war. A diverse team of young pilots is recruited to control the net generation of mecha, so-called giant, weaponized robot bodies. These recruits find that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. Jordan will star as Julian Chase, who leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, where he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.

Jordan's Outlier Productions will co-produce gen:LOCK alongside Rooster Teeth.

"Michael's visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together," said gen:LOCK creator Gray G. Haddock, who serves as head of Rooster Teeth Animation.

Otter Media-owned Rooster Teeth has been producing web series since 2003, including sci-fi comedy Red vs. Blue and animated series RWBY, which will bow its sixth season this fall. When gen:LOCK premieres, it will stream exclusively on Rooster Teeth's $5-per-month subscription streaming service, which is available at the Rooster Teeth website as well as via Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

Jordan, who is repped by WME, stars in HBO's film adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, which debuted May 19, and will reprise his role as Adonis Creed in Creed II this November.