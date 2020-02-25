Michael B. Jordan to Receive Male Star of the Year at CinemaCon 2020

The annual gathering of NATO theater owners will bestow the award to the actor ahead of his role in September's 'Without Remorse.'

Michael B. Jordan will be honored with the male star of the year award at this year's CinemaCon gathering in April, the organization said on Tuesday.

The award comes ahead of Jordan's next film Without Remorse, an adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel to be released by Paramount Pictures in September. The film will be showcased to the theater owner of NATO at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas this year, as part of Paramount's upcoming slate.

The award honors Jordan's career so far, including his ongoing collaboration with director Ryan Coogler from Fruitvale Station to playing Adonis Creed in Creed and Killmonger in Black Panther. He also played real life social justice activist and lawyer Bryan Stevenson in last year's Just Mercy. THR reported exclusively on Tuesday that Jordan will return for Creed 3, in the works with writer Zach Baylin.

The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards will take place on Apr. 2 at The Colosseum at Las Vegas' Caesar's Palace, where the annual convention takes place.