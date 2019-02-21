Michael B. Jordan In Talks to Lead Denzel Washington-Directed 'Journal for Jordan'

Mudbound writer Virgil Williams adapted the story from Dana Canedy's bestselling memoir.

Michael B. Jordan has had a busy few months.

The Black Panther star wrapped drama Just Mercy, his Outlier Society production banner signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and he has set up multiple projects, including an adaptation of Africa-set fantasy novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf.

Now, Jordan is in talks to star in Sony drama A Journal for Jordan that will be directed by Denzel Washington.

Mudbound writer Virgil Williams adapted the story from Dana Canedy’s New York Times bestselling memoir, which chronicles Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King. King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old, but his spirit lives on in his messages of love to Dana and Jordan.

Jordan will also produce the feature, along with Todd Black and his Escape Artists partners Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, as well as Washington.

