Michael B. Jordan to Host 3rd Annual Lupus Awareness and Fundraising Event

The actor, whose mother is one of nearly 1 million people affected by the autoimmune disease across the U.S., will once again host MBJam, featuring games, activities and more on July 27 in Hollywood.

Michael B. Jordan's annual fundraising night for lupus awareness and research will return for its third consecutive year on July 27 at Dave & Busters in Hollywood.

Since the first MBJam event in 2017, the Creed II and Black Panther star along with nonprofit health organization Lupus L.A. have raised thousands of dollars.

"Together, we can raise money and awareness to fight lupus while bringing an afternoon of fun to those who suffer from it,” Jordan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease affecting more than 60,000 people in Los Angeles County and nearly 1 million people across the country.

MBJam19 has partnered with Coach, Dave & Busters and American Airlines to boast a night of games, activities, prizes and food to benefit the organization, which works toward defining causes and finding a cure for the autoimmune disease. Lupus L.A. also provides services to those living with lupus, including Jordan's mother, Donna Jordan.

Jordan, who is a Lupus L.A. ambassador, will host the annual event. Special guests and the night's MC have yet to be announced, but guests in the past have included former Blake Griffin, Terrence J, Storm Reid, Lena Waithe and Jamie Foxx.

More information about Lupus L.A. can be found here.