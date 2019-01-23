Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros.

The studio is behind the actor's upcoming legal drama 'Just Mercy.'

Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society has signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros.

Jordan is working with the studio on the legal drama Just Mercy from helmer Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) based on the memoir of the same name.

“Michael has become a leading voice in a new generation of talent and is creating real change in the industry,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich, who made Wednesday's announcement. "His talent is undeniable, and beyond that, his commitment and conviction around representation and inclusion are inspiring — he truly walks the walk."

Added Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros.: “From our work with him on the two Creed films and more recently on Just Mercy, we’ve come to know him as someone who is thoughtful, focused and serious about making great films that are representative and inclusive of new voices and new talent on camera and on set. We’re honored that he’s chosen Warner Bros. as his creative home.”

“Warner Bros. is the perfect home for myself, my brilliant president of production Alana Mayo and Outlier Society,” said Jordan. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for their visionary leadership and commitment to producing a broad slate of films, which gives us more range and more opportunity as producers. Most importantly, they share my passion for telling unique, creatively fulfilling stories and giving a voice to the next generation of talent.”

Jordan's Outlier Society was one of the first production companies to announce that it would be adopting inclusion riders, or contract addendums that requires studios to hire a diverse crew and/or cast on a particular project. WarnerMedia later unveiled a company-wide policy outlining its commitment to diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera, with Jordan's Just Mercy being the first project to fall under the new policy.

Jordan is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.