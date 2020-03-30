Michael Bay Inks First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures

The pact is for both film and television projects.

Michael Bay and his Bay Films banner have signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures for both film and television, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Bay made his feature directorial debut, Bad Boys, with the studio, where he is now set to direct his next feature action feature, Black Five. Based on his original idea, plot details are being kept under wraps about the thriller but sources indicate that it centers on an elite military team. Ehren Kruger is writing the screenplay.

Bay is the main creative behind the Transformers franchise, which has grossed over $1.5 billion at the North American box office. He recently directed Six Underground for Netflix, and acted as a producer on John Krasinski's thriller A Quiet Place and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee for Paramount.

As for television, Bay executive produces Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring Krasinski. He also currently serves as an executive producer on USA’s anthology series based on the popular horror movie, The Purge, on which he acted as a producer. He previously executive produced TNT’s action drama series The Last Ship and Starz series Black Sails, both of which ran for five seasons.

Bay is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.