Michael Caine to Star in Czech Historical Biopic 'Medieval'

Ben Foster will also star in the film from 'Mudbound' producer Cassian Elwes. It tells the story of Czech national hero Jan Zizka.

Michael Caine is set to star in Medieval, the upcoming biopic of 15th century Czech warrior Jan Zizka and reportedly the most expensive Czech movie of all time.

Caine joins Ben Foster in the historical action-drama, a co-production between Mudbound producer Cassian Elwes' Elevated Films and Czech banner JBJ Films, which is being directed by Petr Jakl.

Foster will play Zizka, today widely considered a Czech national hero and a renowned military leader known for his role in the Battle of Grunwald against the Teutonic Order and civil wars in Bohemia, which went on to become the contemporary Czech Republic. Caine will reportedly star as Lord Boresh, the main adviser to the Czech King Wenceslas IV.

The 85-year-old Caine will soon be seen in James Marsh's crime drama King of Thieves, charting the audacious real-life heist in London's jewelry district by a group of elderly crooks, and is set to voice the magical creature known as the Psammead in family drama Four Kids and It.