Michael Che Vows to Pay Rent for Public Housing Tenants in Late Grandmother's Building

The 'Saturday Night Live' star implored city officials to do more to help those struggling amid the pandemic, after losing his relative to coronavirus complications.

Michael Che on Wednesday said he would pay rent for a number of New Yorkers living in the same public housing complex as his late grandmother, who died of coronavirus complications.

The Saturday Night Live star made the announcement via his Instagram account.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," he wrote.

The "Weekend Update" host said he would cover the rent for all 160 units in the building, saying his move is "just a drop in the bucket," while he implored city officials to help those struggling.

"I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing AT THE VERY LEAST," he wrote.

Che revealed his grandmother had died via (a now deleted) social media post earlier in the month. He talked about it more on SNL.

"Hi. I'm Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus," he wrote in the April 6 social media post. "I'm doing OK, considering. I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone."

He continued, "But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I'm not unique. But it's still scary. I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus. I don't know if I'll be lost to this virus. Who fucking knows?"