Michael Che Says Grandmother Died Due to Coronavirus Complications

Michael Che on Monday took to Instagram to share that his grandmother died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

"Hi. I'm Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus," the Saturday Night Live star wrote. "I'm doing OK, considering. I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone."

Continued Che, "But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I'm not unique. But it's still scary. I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus. I don't know if I'll be lost to this virus. Who fucking knows?"

Che then said that he "shouldn't curse," but added: "I'm just frustrated because there's so much we still don't know about it, and I don't think we are getting the whole truth."

He then referenced multiple unfounded conspiracy theories about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I actually believe this is 5G poisoning, and not because I've done any research on this, or even understand what 5G really is. I just refuse to believe I lost my sweet, beautiful grandma because some n---a ate a bat one time. I'm sorry."

Che later concluded his lengthy post by writing, "I bet somebody tried to warn him, like, 'That bat smells a little funny. And his dumbass was probably like, 'Ehhhhh, what's the worst that could happen?' Whatever. I'm just mad."

As of Monday, more than 350,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., with over 10,000 of those resulting in death.

