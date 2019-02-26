Michael Cohen to Testify Trump Knew About WikiLeaks Email Dump

Michael Cohen says in the prepared testimony that Trump also implicitly told him to lie about a Moscow real estate project.

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is preparing to tell a House committee that his former boss knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks would release emails damaging to his rival Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Michael Cohen says in the prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press that Trump also implicitly told him to lie about a Moscow real estate project. Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the project, which he says Trump knew about.

Cohen says Trump didn't directly tell him to lie, but that "he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing."

He is also gearing up to tell Congress that the president made racist comments about African-Americans, Trump saying at one point that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.

In the statement, Cohen says that he and Trump once drove through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago and Trump remarked that only black people could live that way.

Cohen also says Trump once asked him to name a country run by a black person that wasn't falling apart, though Cohen says Trump used a vulgarism. At the time Barack Obama was America's president.

