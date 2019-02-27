Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress: Watch the Live Stream

President Donald Trump's former lawyer is set to give evidence to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, is set to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today.

According to prepared remarks released Tuesday, Cohen is expected to detail Trump's use of racist language, alleged evidence of criminal conduct and campaign finance violations as well as alleged advanced knowledge of WikiLeaks' hack of the DNC.

In all, Cohen will spend three days on Capitol Hill giving evidence. On Tuesday, Cohen testified behind closed doors to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Wednesday's testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform starts at 10 a.m., at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, Cohen is set to testify as part of another closed-door session in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

Watch the testimony live below.