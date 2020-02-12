Michael Fassbender's 'Calm With Horses' Lands at Saban Films

Nick Rowland's crime drama and feature directorial debut, executive produced by Fassbender, stars Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan and Niamh Alger.

Saban Films has picked up the North American rights to Calm With Horses, executive produced by Michael Fassbender.

Nick Rowland’s feature directorial debut is a thriller about an ex-boxer and the feared enforcer for a drug-dealing Irish family. Calm With Horses debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and stars Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar and Ned Dennehy.

Joe Murtagh wrote the crime drama from DMC Film and Element Pictures. "Nick Rowland’s debut shines through its cast of rising stars. Each actor connects deeply with their roles as Nick’s direction pulls audiences into the West Ireland drug scene," Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement.

Daniel Emmerson produced Calm With Horses, with Fassbender, Conor McCaughan, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Sam Lavender among the executive producers.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Altitude Film Sales and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.