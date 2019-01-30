Michael R. Forman, CEO of ArcLight Cinemas Parent, Dies at 83

He also held posts with AFI, the Motion Picture Pioneers and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Michael R. Forman, chairman of the board and CEO of the Decurion Corp., the privately held parent company of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 83.

Forman also was trustee of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; trustee emeritus of the American Film Institute; president of the foundation of Motion Picture Pioneers; international chairman of the board of Variety — The Children's Charity; and a life trustee of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Born on April 11, 1935, in Seattle, Forman moved to L.A. after attending Stanford University, where he received a bachelor's degree in economics in 1957.

He worked with the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem and was vp and the founders chairman of the L.A. area. He continued to work with the L.A. committee for the Weizmann Institute and was chairman of the Southwest area until shortly before his death.

Survivors include his spouse Malsi; sister JoAnne; children Christopher, Thomas and Suzy; grandchildren Tait, Rafe, Parker, Alexandra and Dylan; and niece Jana. Donations in his name can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.