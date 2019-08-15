Michael Gargiulo, aka The "Hollywood Ripper,” Found Guilty on All Counts

Actor Ashton Kutcher testified during the trial, as he was dating one of the murder victims.

Michael Gargiulo, aka the "Hollywood Ripper," was found guilty on all counts Thursday morning in a Los Angeles court.

The 43-year-old was found guilty of of murder, attempted murder and attempted escape.

The Los Angeles jury deliberated three days on two charges of murder and one of attempted murder. Prosecutors allege Gargiulo killed 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin in 2001 in her Hollywood home on a night she was to go out with actor Ashton Kutcher.

The That '70s Show star testified during the trial.

Gargiulo was also charged with killing 32-year-old Maria Bruno in 2005 and attempting to kill Michelle Murphy in 2008.

Murphy was able to fight off her attacker and was a key witness during the trial.

Gargiulo showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Jurors were order to return to the court Tuesday for the insanity findings portion of the proceedings.