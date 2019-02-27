Michael Jackson Accuser Wade Robson Talks Alleged Abuse, Believes "There Are Many Other Boys"

"Would I have taken this to my grave? I certainly planned on doing that. I had no expectations of ever telling anyone," fellow 'Leaving Neverland' subject James Safechuck says in his sit-down with Gayle King. "If he was still alive, maybe I would have taken it to my grave."

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the subjects of HBO's upcoming documentary Leaving Neverland, sat down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King to elaborate on the alleged childhood abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson. The two men recount their experiences with the late pop superstar in the four-hour film, which premieres on Sunday, March 3 and will be shown in two parts, with the second part airing on Monday, March 4.

In a preview clip from Robson and Safechuck's joint interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning — which will air in its entirety tomorrow morning — King asks the pair if their respective relationships with Jackson ever felt "wrong."

"No, I didn't think any of that. Again, the feeling was, out of all the kids in the world, here I am and Michael chose me. And he also told me that, 'I've never done this to anybody else,'" Robson says. "So that was more to [thinking], 'Wow, he chooses me, and he loves me.'"

Adds Safechuck, "It's all the same thing he did to me as well."

Robson, now 36, goes on to tell King that he believes "there are many other boys that Michael abused," adding that he finds it difficult to believe that Jackson "had boys around for any other reason than to sexually abuse them."

In a second clip, King tells Robson and Safechuck that the Jackson family has said they don't believe the men would be bold enough to publicly accuse Jackson of sexual abuse if the pop superstar — who died in 2009 at age 50 — were still alive today.

"It's hard to speculate as to what would be the situation if Michael was still alive," Robson says. "I guess if I could speculate, if Michael was still alive and all the rest of the details of my life were the same — meaning I became a father, right? And I went through the same process that I did of this realization and going through the healing process, my belief is that we'd still be doing this. Of course, some details may be different."

Safechuck then admits that he might have never come clean about his experiences with Jackson had the musician not passed away from a fentanyl overdose nearly a decade ago. "I don't know. Would I have taken this to my grave? I certainly planned on doing that. I had no expectations of ever telling anyone," he explains. "If he was still alive, maybe I would have taken it to my grave."

On Wednesday, CBS This Morning aired an interview of King's with several of Jackson's family members, including brother Marlon Jackson and nephew Taj Jackson, among others. According to Marlon Jackson, Robson and Safechuck's claims are "all about the money."

Continued Taj Jackson, "It's always been about money. I hate to say it when it's my uncle, it's almost like they see a blank check. These people...felt that they're owed something. You know, instead of working for something, they blame everything on my uncle."

After Leaving Neverland's debut in January at the Sundance Film Festival, Michael Jackson's estate called the film "a tabloid character assassination" and insisted it "isn't a documentary," while his family called director Dan Reed and the film's two accusers "opportunists."

Robson previously defended Jackson in court during the singer's infamous 2005 child molestation case, but the Australia native says in the trailer for Leaving Neverland that he wasn't telling the truth in his testimony. "I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long," he explains.

Jackson's estate has since filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO and its parent company, Time Warner, claiming that the network has violated a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 contract covering the airing of one of Jackson's concerts.

Despite pushback from the Jackson family, HBO has stood firm in its plans to premiere the documentary.

King's close friend Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday announced plans to air an hourlong Leaving Neverland TV special, in which she will interview Robson and Safechuck in front of an audience that includes sexual abuse survivors. The special — titled Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland — will air simultaneously on HBO and OWN on March 4 at 10 p.m. immediately following the second and final part of the two-night Leaving Neverland.

Part one of Leaving Neverland will air on HBO March 3. Watch part of Robson and Safechuck's interview on CBS This Morning in the clips below.