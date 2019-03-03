Michael Jackson Estate Posts Concert Film During 'Leaving Neverland' Premiere

The move comes amid a $100 million lawsuit that the singer's estate filed against HBO over the documentary.

Amid its lawsuit with HBO over the documentary Leaving Neverland, the Michael Jackson estate on Sunday posted a concert film featuring the singer about 20 minutes after Part 1 of the doc premiered.

In addition, a second concert film, “Live at Wembley Stadium," will be available to watch at the same time that Part 2 of Leaving Neverland debuts Monday.

"Don’t miss the magic from the King of Pop himself! Immerse yourself in Michael Jackson. Live in Bucharest and Live at Wembley Stadium available for a limited time on Michael Jackson’s @youtube!" the estate posted on Twitter along with a link to the film.

Leaving Neverland features Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that they were sexually abused by the late singer they were boys, detailing their experiences in graphic detail.

After Leaving Neverland's debut in January at the Sundance Film Festival, Jackson's estate called the four-hour film "a tabloid character assassination" and insisted it "isn't a documentary," while his family called director Dan Reed and the film's two accusers "opportunists."

Jackson's estate has since filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO and its parent company, Time Warner, claiming that the network has violated a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 contract, which was written up after HBO aired one of Jackson's concerts.

HBO last month issued a statement in response: "Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. ... This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves."

Part 1 debuted Sunday night at 8 p.m., followed by Part 2 at 8 p.m. Monday.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Robson and Safechuck for a special that will air on HBO and OWN at 10 p.m. Monday.

Evan Real contributed to this report.