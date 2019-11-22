Michael Jackson Movie in the Works from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Producer

John Logan will pen the screenplay for the movie, which is not yet set up at a studio.

A movie about the life and career of Michael Jackson is in the works from Graham King and his GK Films.

For the film, King will work with the Michael Jackson estate, which granted the producer the rights to the late singer's music.

John Logan, the Oscar-nominated writer behind The Aviator, Hugo and James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, will pen the screenplay. A studio is not yet attached to the project.

The film will cover his entire life and career, which includes his beginnings with the Jackson Five, a rise to pop superstardom and, later in life, legal struggles with both civil and criminal lawsuits stemming from allegations of child sex abuse. Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.

King recently worked on 20th Century Fox's Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned over $900 million at the global box office and six Oscar nominations, including one for best picture. GK Films is also developing a Bee Gees movie for Paramount.

The news of the Michael Jackson biopic comes as the singer's estate is embroiled in a lawsuit with HBO parent company Time Warner over documentary Leaving Neverland, which details alleged child sex abuse by Jackson. Leaving Neverland won best documentary or nonfiction special at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

The Michael Jackson estate is also working on a Broadway show, MJ the Musical, with producer Lia Vollack that will cover Jackson's career milestones with an emphasis on his achievements throughout his 20s and 30s.