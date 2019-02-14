Michael Jackson Musical Heads to Broadway in 2020, Cancels Chicago Run

The musical's Chicago run has been canceled due to "scheduling difficulties."

Inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, the musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough is set for a world premiere on Broadway in the summer of 2020, the Michael Jackson Estate has announced.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) with a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat). Many of Jackson's hit songs will feature in the musical, which focuses particularly on the time before the singer embarked on the Dangerous world tour in 1992.

Due to scheduling difficulties brought about by the Actors Equity strike, the previously announced pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago has been canceled. The strike involved the labor union in a dispute with the Broadway League over weekly salaries for those working on developmental labs for Broadway shows, specifically musicals.

The Michael Jackson estate has been in the news lately because of the Leaving Neverland documentary, which tells the stories of two men who accuse Michael Jackson of sexually molesting them when they were young boys. Both men sued the Jackson Estate after he died, and the Estate has called the film “tabloid character assassination.”

The film's director Dan Reed has responded to the criticism by acknowledging that the Jackson Estate has a "precious asset" to protect and noting that he isn't surprised to see them "come out fighting in defense of their asset."

Ticketing information for the musical is not yet available, however a newsletter sign-up via the show's official website will ensure priority access.