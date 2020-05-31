Michael Jordan Sends Support to Protestors: "I See and Feel Everyone's Pain"

As tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people grew nationwide, the legendary basketball player is speaking out to express how "deeply saddened" and upset he feels: "We have had enough."

As protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people have grown nationwide, Michael Jordan is speaking out to express how "deeply saddened" he feels and voiced his support to protestors demanding change.

In a statement posted on his social media, the legendary basketball player offered his condolences for Floyd's family, and "to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice."

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We had had enough," he wrote.

Jordan went on to explain that though he doesn't "have the answers," he believes "our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others." "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions about injustice and demand accountability," he wrote.

He then encouraged everyone to use their "unified voice" to "put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change."

"Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all," he wrote.

Jordan joins other stars such Oprah, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson who have notably spoken up about Floyd's death and the protests they have sparked. On Sunday, Sampson revealed that he had been hit by rubber bullets and a police officer's baton during a protest in Los Angeles.

Don Lemon recently called out Hollywood leaders and stars in a monologue for their inaction amid nationwide protests over the death of Floyd.

As protests continue to grow tense nationwide, in Los Angeles, some stores have been looted including some at the Grove and buildings vandalized such as Quentin Tarantino-owned New Beverly Cinema after a night of protesting. As a result of looting and violence, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti imposed a city-wide curfew extended into Monday and enlisted help from the National Guard.