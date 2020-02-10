"I Didn’t See Enough Diversity" at Oscars, Says 'When They See Us' Actor Michael K. Williams

As Hollywood’s biggest night brought out the stars, representation remained an on-going topic of discussion as Cynthia Erivo was the only black actor to be nominated and 'Hair Love' won best animated short.

The purple carpet was rolled out in the heart of Beverly Hills at restaurant hotspot Ocean Prime on Sunday for the 3rd annual Grito Gala 2020 Oscars after party to celebrate diversity and inclusion hosted by Michael K. Williams (When They See Us, Boardwalk Empire and The Wire).

Through dedicated partnerships with industry professionals and new up-and-coming talent, The Griot advocates for women and people of color in support of equality in the entertainment industry regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation. Honorees included CEO Peter Luo of Starlight Culture Entertainment Group (the company that financed Crazy Rich Asians); David Steward II, CEO of Lion Forge Animation and producer of Hair Love; and actor Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Williams told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn’t see enough diversity at the Oscars, and respects Joaquin Phoenix’s (who he also considers a personal friend) remarks from his BAFTA awards speech, when Phoenix called out systemic racism in the entertainment industry.

Despite the lack of representation on Hollywood’s big night, Williams gushed over Hair Love’s win for best animated short. “It’s important for our children” he said. “More content like it needs to be created so they can see themselves," but notes positive representation isn’t just a responsibility for Hollywood, but for all black talent to “tell our own stories” and not “waiting for validation from others."

Luo beckoned Hollywood to “forget the old ways and formulas used to make movies by learning and listening to new directors with different cultural backgrounds [about] their stories and how to tell them from their perspective.” He told THR that he aspires to continue making films that feature different races and backgrounds.

Guests included MJ Rodriguez, Dr. Cheyene Bryant, president of NAACP San Pedro/Wilmington branch, Walt Disney's Keith L. Craig, Nick Cannon, Glenn Turman, Snowfall's Damson Idris and others.

