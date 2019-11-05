Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q Team for 'The Asset' from 'The Expendables' Producers

Millennium is launching the action-thriller, from 'Casino Royale' director Martin Campbell, at this week's American Film Market.

Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson and Maggie Q are coming together for The Asset, a splashy A-list action/thriller descending into this week's American Film Market.

The project comes from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, with action masters Millennium Films – behind The Expendables franchise – producing and handling world sales in Santa Monica.

Written by Richard Went (The Equalizer 2), the story follows Anna (Maggie Q), an assassin raised by Moody (Jackson) after he discovered her in the aftermath of a massacre in Saigon. For years, they traversed the globe and completed high-profile contracts. But when he is murdered, Anna must return to Vietnam to track down his killer, and, in the process, teams up with a mysterious figure from her past (Keaton) to bring the killer to justice.

Arthur Sarkissian (Rush Hour), Moshe Diamant (Hurricane Heist) and Rob Van Norden (Rambo: Last Blood) are producing. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger will exec produce, with Lonnie Ramati co-exec producing.

Filming is due to start in January across London, Bucharest and Da Nang in Vietnam.