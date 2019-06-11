Michael Madsen Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charge

The 61-year-old actor is due back in court July 10.

Michael Madsen on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The 61-year-old actor, who has appeared in a number of Quentin Tarantino films, was arrested in late March on suspicion of being intoxicated while driving.

In April, he was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI offense, authorities said.

Madsen hit a pole while driving in Malibu on March 24, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 364 days in jail, according to the D.A.'s office.

Madsen is due back in court July 10.