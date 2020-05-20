Michael Madsen's SXSW Winner 'The Garden Left Behind' Lands Global Deal (Exclusive)

Hewes Pictures picked up the film, which revolves around a young Mexican trans woman.

The Garden Left Behind, Flavio Alves' debut feature and starring Michael Madsen, has been picked up by Hewes Pictures for all international distribution rights outside of North America.

The film, which won the audience award at SXSW in 2019, also stars Ed Asner, Danny Flaherty and lead Carlie Guevara, and revolves around a young Mexican trans woman and her grandmother who navigate life as undocumented immigrants in New dozens.

The Garden Left Behind, which was written by John Rotondo alongside Alves, also won awards in festivals including the Nashville Film Festival, Sunscreen Film Festival, and the Fargo Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated by the film’s producer Roy Wol, Hewes’ acquisition executive Josh Guttman, and Hewes’ head of sales and acquisitions Princeton Holt. Hewes will conduct sales in some territories while distributing directly in others.

Uncork'd Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the film.