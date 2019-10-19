Michael Moore On Gun Violence in America: "We Can Fix This"

In an interview with MSNBC's 'The Beat' host Ari Melber, Moore pointed out that 78 percent of Americans do not own guns, and that group will ensure that gun legislation is passed.

Following a screening of Bowling for Columbine on MSNBC Saturday night, filmmaker Michael Moore spoke with The Beat host Ari Melber about what has changed in American culture since the film, which explored the circumstances leading up to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School, was released in 2002.

First, Melber asked the documentarian how he feels about the film now, in the current social and political climate. "The saddest thing is that I could have made this film this year and released it this weekend and it would be every bit as relevant as it was seventeen years ago," said Moore. "We've lived through dozens of mass shootings."

Considering what has changed in American society, Moore said that — although there is a culture of fear — he feels many people have "decided" to be less afraid and that manifests itself by way of fewer households having guns. He pointed out that 78 percent of Americans do not own guns.

"The 300 million plus guns that we do have are owned by 3 percent of the population," he said, adding that many gun owners have between 8 - 22 weapons in their possession. He referenced the arsenals that have been built, noting that no American citizens should have a need for an arsenal.

Moore went on to speak about the larger issues raised in the film, such as the fundamental questions of "Who are we as people?" and "Why do we do this, why do we shoot each other?" He also asked "Why is it one particular gender [responsible for mass killings]?" adding that women, who make up half the population, are rarely responsible for deadly crimes.

He talked about how he himself is a member of the NRA, understands the concept of defending oneself, target shooting and hunting, and even won a marksman award when he was in boy scouts as a teenager. He tends to agree with the NRA's stance that "guns don't kill people — people kill people," but believes it's more accurate to say, "Americans kill people."

As a white man over 50 who "feels upset a lot of the time," Moore said that he also understands the hate and anger that people exhibit when they are fearful. He has witnessed men who are hateful toward women, refugees, or those of other races, and he would like to tell them, "It's going to be okay." There can be reconciliation and forgiveness, he said.

Looking ahead to gun reform, Moore said that legislation must be passed and these inherent problems in American culture must be examined. He pointed out that there are problems with crime in other countries such as Canada, "but not on a monthly, weekly or day-to-day basis." He emphasized, "There is something in our American DNA that makes us very afraid," adding that people reach for weapons when they get angry. Historically that behavior dates back a long time, emphasized the filmmaker.

Asked whether gun control will make progress, Moore answered, "The 78 percent of this country that does not own a gun are going to get the legislation passed." He understands that progress will take time, activism, action.

"We can fix this," he said. "We have to take care of each other, even if we disagree with each other."