Michael Moore to Honor Jane Fonda With Lifetime Achievement Award

The actress and activist will be celebrated at the Traverse City Film Festival, where several of her films will screen.

Jane Fonda will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Michael Moore’s Traverse City Film Festival, it was announced today by Moore, the festival’s founder and president.

The award will be presented to Fonda during the fest’s 14th edition, which runs from July 31 to Aug. 5 in Traverse City, Michigan.

The seven-time Oscar nominee and two-time winner for 1971’s Klute and 1979’s Coming Home, Fonda, who currently appears on the big screen in Book Club and opposite Lily Tomlin on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, is known as much for her lifelong commitment to social causes as for her on-screen work.

“I can think of no other artist who has given more to her country,” Moore said in announcing the honor. “What an honor for our festival audience to welcome and to be inspired by the work of this American icon. Her voice is as needed today as much as ever.”

Moore will personally host the actress, author, and activist at the festival, which will screen nearly 100 movies.

The festival will present a 40th anniversary screening of Coming Home, a screening of Julia, and a free nighttime screening of Nine to Five projected on a 65-foot screen at the festival’s open space on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Beyond her acting career, Fonda currently chairs the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention, sits on the boards of Women’s Day Media Center, which she helped found, and V-Day: Until the Violence Stops. She has established the Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Health at the Emory School of Medicine and has long been a leading advocate for environmental issues, human rights and the empowerment of women and girls.

The festival’s complete schedule of films and events will be announced June 29 online at tcff.org. Tickets for this year’s edition will go on sale to the public on July 21 at tcff.org, but Friends of the Film Festival will be able to get early access to tickets with advance sales starting July 15.