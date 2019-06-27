Michael Moore to Honor Lily Tomlin With Lifetime Award at Traverse City Fest

The legendary comic and actress will be feted at the Michigan event, which begins July 30.

Michael Moore’s Traverse City Film Festival is set to honor Lily Tomlin with a lifetime achievement award.

The award will be presented to Tomlin a year after her Grace & Frankie co-star Jane Fonda received the same honor in Traverse City, Michigan.

Tomlin will also participate in a keynote conversations with Moore and attend a festival screening of a documentary going behind the scenes of her Tony-winning play.

Tomlin has won eight Emmys; a Tony for her one-woman Broadway show, Appearing Nitely; another Tony for Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe; and a Grammy for her 1971 comedy album This Is a Recording.

"We are thrilled to have Lily Tomlin join us on the 15th anniversary of our festival. As a native Detroiter, she helped to define American comedy in the 20th century,” said Moore, an Oscar-winning filmmaker and Traverse City Film Festival founder and president.

Tomlin got her start on Laugh-In, followed by roles in Robert Altman's Nashville and the feminist classic Nine to Five.

The 15th Traverse City Film Festival will run July 30 through August 4.