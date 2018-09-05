Michael Moore on Parkland Students: "They're in a Rage and They Will Not Stop Now"

Moore also discussed the importance of art programs in education with The Hollywood Reporter.

“The best thing about the kids from Parkland is they are so smart and they are so committed and they are in a rage. They will not stop now,” Michael Moore told The Hollywood Reporter of the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Fla., who have used their voices to call for change to our country's gun laws following the mass shooting in February.

The students, joined by youth from around the country, came together for the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam War which was documented in Moore's documentary Fahrenheit 11/9.

“They put that together by themselves. I was down there in Parkland with them in the weeks leading up to it and they had one rule: no adults,” Moore explained. “No one over the age of 18 could speak at the rally. It was all kid run, kid speakers. They did let a few adults come on stage and entertain them.”

For Moore, watching the young generation stand up in front of millions at March for Our Lives and speak their truth “made me think about all of our schools that have cut their civics classes, that have cut arts and culture and the things that teach creative thinking. Things that teach critical thinking and we’re raising a generation of young people that don’t get to have those things.”

He continued: “The fact that these kids are all poets makes their ability to speak out in such an eloquent fashion, and in an accessible fashion, all the more easy for them.”

“You better get out of their way. They are coming and they are going to be, and are already, the leaders of a very important movement.”