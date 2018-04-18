Michael Nyman Exiting PMK*BNC to Launch New Investment Venture

The co-chairman/CEO's departure closes out a run at the top of one of Hollywood's most powerful publicity and marketing firms.

Michael Nyman is exiting his post as co-chairman and CEO of PMK*BNC to start a new venture, Acceleration. The investment vehicle and advisory will primarily focus on acquiring marketing services and media entities, Nyman announced Wednesday.

Nyman is a veteran of the publicity business with nearly three decades of experience under his belt. Since 2009, he had worked alongside fellow co-chair and CEO Cindi Berger in leading one of Hollywood's top publicity, communications, brand marketing and strategic development firms following the merger of PMK with BNC, the latter of which he founded alongside Howard Bragman and Brad Cafarelli. (Cafarelli serves as vice chairman of PMK*BNC while Bragman operates his own firm.)

With Acceleration, Nyman will be developing a new business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions aimed at providing a grouping of resources not currently found in the marketplace.

“The new investment vehicle and advisory will focus on acquiring and building businesses to respond to today’s challenging and opportunistic digital landscape, and the rapidly changing demands of the marketplace,” said Nyman in a statement. “Acceleration will be a fresh approach at a time when it is sorely needed. I look forward to getting started.”

Of departing PMK*BNC, he called the decision a difficult one: “I love PMK*BNC and I am so proud of what we have achieved. It truly stands alone. I have great respect and love for Cindi and everyone at the agency, and it will feel like leaving a family.”

Berger said in her own statement: “When faced with the daunting task of bringing together publicity powerhouse PMK with brand giant BNC, I knew the job would be infinitely easier with Michael Nyman as my partner. I am thrilled for Michael and wish him the best of luck in his new venture. To see him so energized and excited and going back to his entrepreneurial roots is heartwarming.”

According to his bio on the company website, Nyman had been responsible for "operating and charting the future course for the 250-person firm" with offices in L.A., New York and London. During his time, he also was responsible for steering and advising such clients as Conde Nast, Pepsi, Samsung Mobile, Activision, the Academy of Country Music, CW Network, American Express, T-Mobile, Beats by Dr. Dre, JCPenney, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmy Awards), The X Factor and YouTube, and individuals Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Sparks.