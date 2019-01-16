Michael Nyman Hires Away PMK*BNC Senior Executives (Exclusive)

The publicity and branding veteran is adding to his leadership team at Acceleration Company by appointing Monica Chun and Rick Faigin in senior roles.

Michael Nyman has continued his hiring spree to fill offices at his new company — Acceleration Community of Companies — by appointing two former colleagues from PMK*BNC to senior leadership roles. Monica Chun has been named chief client officer and president of Acceleration brand advisory, while Rick Faigin has joined as executive vp Acceleration brand advisory.

Prior to joining ACC, Chun spent 22 years at PMK*BNC, where she most recently served as agency president. Faigin, also a veteran of PMK*BNC, oversaw business development and the agency’s entertainment marketing division.

Nyman, a 30-year marketing and communications veteran, served as co-chairman and co-CEO of PMK*BNC before exiting to form ACC in April of last year.

In her new role, Chun will lead and architect brand strategy, multiplatform go-to-market initiatives and integrated marketing solutions for all ACC clients as well as help develop agency-client relations and create synergies between ACC’s various agencies and their offerings. Faigin will spearhead client development, strategic partnerships and engineer marketing and cultural campaigns.

In a statement, Nyman said he's proud to have the duo join his team: “We have a tremendous amount to accomplish, and these two will go a long way to solidifying both our operating group and our advisory unit. Together they bring an immense wealth of creativity, expertise and best-in-class brand marketing experience. As ACC continues our rapid growth, getting the right team in place is vital to establishing our brand and business."

Chun called her time at PMK*BNC an "incredible opportunity and experience" over the past two decades. “However, the fortuity to work on something new and build a different kind of marketing and media model with Michael is incredibly compelling, and the timing just felt right,” she added.

Said Faigin: “The marketing and media business is changing drastically, and I’m excited to pivot at this time in my career. I look forward to advising clients in a more nimble and efficient way that will provide a quicker pace to market.”



During her time at PMK*BNC, Chun led the team for client Samsung Electronics, which included experiential, influencer and channel marketing and promotion for the Samsung 837 experience center. Last year, Chun co-authored The Art of Branded Entertainment, the first book written by a Cannes Lions jury on how to create compelling entertainment.

Prior to joining ACC, Faigin was at PMK*BNC, where he oversaw business development and the agency’s entertainment marketing division. He worked with clients including T-Mobile, American Express and Samsung, among others. Prior to PMK*BNC, Faigin spent two years as head of marketing and partnerships at Paradigm Talent Agency.

The new hires add to a roster of senior executive leaders that also includes David Kingsdale as head of acquisitions, Scott Floyd as head of collaboration and Robert Ogden as chief financial officer. When Nyman announced those hires, he also revealed that his company had signed new clients including Pepsi and iWi Life, the algae-based health and nutrition brand.