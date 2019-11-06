Michael Nyman's Acceleration Company Reveals Acquisition of Two Firms

Creative agency MKG and national design and fabrication shop Pink Sparrow will join Acceleration Community of Companies under the deal.

Acceleration Community of Companies — the firm founded in 2018 by 30-year marketing and communications veteran Michael Nyman after he exited PMK*BNC — has acquired national creative agency MKG and national design and fabrication shop Pink Sparrow.

ACC is composed of marketing, media and communications agencies and complemented by an advisory service. The news is the most significant business activity revealed by Nyman and his team since they announced staffing changes and advisory clients including Pepsi, T-Mobile, Hinckley and iWi Life, among others.

MKG, which maintains offices in New York and Los Angeles, is led by founding chairman Maneesh K. Goyal. He launched the company in 2003 and, according to its website, clients and/or projects have included Google, Shopbop, Delta Airlines, MTV, Absolut, Miller Lite, Fila and MLB's Food Fest.

Pink Sparrow, also launched by Goyal but in 2013, maintains offices in Brooklyn and L.A. Its clients include brands in fashion, retail, music and event industries with some overlap with MKG. Clients include Glossier, Cactus, 23 Layers, Civic, Live Nation, Casper and Imprint, among others.

As part of the deal, Goyal will step down from his posts and segue to an advisory role with ACC. MKG's Tracy Bussan will stay on at the company in her role as president. Pink Sparrow managing director Anthony Santiago will remain as managing director.

In announcing the news, Nyman said in a statement: “We studied the market and it quickly became evident that the experiential space was such a critical specialization to begin the build out of our community of companies. Between MKG and Pink Sparrow, we have two companies of unmatched creativity and reputation, who excel at their craft, partner with outstanding clients and, most importantly, have built talented teams thriving in incredible cultures.”

The private transaction was led by ACC founder and CEO Nyman with MKG/Pink Sparrow founding chairman Goyal. David Kingsdale, ACC head of acquisitions, and Ron Camhi of Michelman & Robinson led the deal for ACC. Investment bank JEGI and Lowenstein Sandler represented Goyal in the deal. Terms were not disclosed.

“MKG has been such a personal journey for me,” said Goyal. “As I pivot to a new stage in my entrepreneurial career it was important for me to find the right partner for this next chapter of both MKG and Pink Sparrow. With Michael and the ACC vision for the future of marketing, I couldn’t have found a more fitting new home for my two beloved companies.”