Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson to Star in Comedy 'Shriver'

Don Johnson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will also star in the satire, set in a small liberal arts college.

Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will star in comedy Shriver. The feature from writer-director Michael Maren is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Chris Belden.

The story is set in a small liberal arts college that— desperate to make a splash in the literary world— thinks they have found a famous writer who has been in hiding for 20 years, Shriver, and invites him to their writer's conference. Unfortunately, the person they have located is a different Shriver, a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life and has trouble telling the difference between his imagination and reality. With nothing to lose, this Shriver accepts the invitation to attend the college's literary festival, but things come crashing down when the “real” writer shows up to expose him.

Jimmi Simpson, Zach Braff, Mark Boone, Jr. and Aja Naomi King round out the cast.

CaliWood Pictures’ Jina Panebianco and Michael J. Reiser will produce, alongside Robert Ogden Barnum, Byron Wetzel, Lucas Jarach and Josh Kesselman. Wesley R. Sierk, III, John D. Straley and Joseph Panebianco are executive producing.

Fortitude International is handling international rights, with CAA Media Finance handling domestic at Cannes Virtual Market.

The film, which has already begun principal photography, is set to resume shooting after the production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shannon is repped by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment Group and Morris Yorn. Hudson is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Johnson is repped by CAA and Edelstein Laird. Randolph is repped by Paradigm and Lighthouse Entertainment. Maren is repped by Thruline and Frankfurt Kurnit.