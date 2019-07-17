Michael Sheen Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Anna Lundberg

The 50-year-old actor tweeted the news Wednesday.

A baby is on the way for Michael Sheen, as the 50-year-old actor on Wednesday announced on Twitter that he and his 25-year-old girlfriend Anna Lundberg are expecting their first child together.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear — we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist,” Sheen wrote, making a quip about the biblical themes present in his series Good Omens. The actor also added multiple emojis, including one of the Swedish flag. Lundberg is an actress from Sweden.

The baby will be Sheen's second child. The actor shares a 20-year-old daughter with actress Kate Beckinsale. The pair split in 2003 after dating for eight years. Sheen also was famously linked to comedian Sarah Silverman before splitting after three years of dating.

Sheen recently starred on the Amazon Prime series Good Omens alongside David Tennant. Amazon took to Twitter to congratulate the actor on the news, writing, "We can't wait to meet the little angel."