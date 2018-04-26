Michel Hazanavicius, Omar Sy Team for StudioCanal's 'The Lost Prince'

Berenice Bejo will also star in the family-friendly film.

Michel Hazanavicius and Berenice Bejo have found their next project in StudioCanal's The Lost Prince.

The real life husband and wife have worked together on several films, including 2014's The Search and 2017's Godard Mon Amour. They most famously won the Palme d'Or for The Artist, which went on to win the best picture Oscar in 2011. Bejo also took Cannes best actress prize for The Past in 2013.

The family friendly film will co-star Omar Sy, best known stateside for X-Men: Days of Future Past, and François Damiens, who stars in the upcoming Cannes Director's Fortnight entry The World is Yours. What Happened to Monday. Bastille Day's Philippe Rousselet and Rock'n'Roll and The Guardians' Jonathan Blumental are on board as producers.

The father-daughter story starts with a girl's childhood visits to the magical "Storyland," and follows the duo through adjustments as she becomes a teen. Hazanavicius bills it as "funny, original and emotional film."

Prelude, Pathe and TF1 films is co-producing with StudioCanal. StudioCanal will handle worldwide sales while Pathe will release in France. Shooting is set to start in July and wrap in October.