Michelle Obama, DJ Khaled and More Celebrate Class of 2020 in MTV 'Prom-athon'

Janelle Monae and Chloe x Halle also made an appearance in Friday night's virtual dance event, paying tribute to the students and their dedication to hard work in these difficult circumstances.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, high school students have been unable to attend traditional proms due to national stay-at-home orders and bans on large gatherings.

But MTV made celebration possible — at least virtually — by airing a dance Prom-athon for the class of 2020 on Friday night.

Hosted by MTV and non-profit When We All Vote, the event included an appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama, who co-chairs the latter organization, and performances from DJ Khaled, DJ Pauly D, Janelle Monae, Bebe Rexha, Chloe x Halle and more.

"There’s no playbook for any of this, yet you’ve shown resilience beyond your years," said Obama as she introduced the event. "This is going to be incredible, historic, talked about forever, this is going to be amazing," added Khaled. "You're the next doctors, presidents, athletes, musicians." The DJ shared that he has never attended a real prom, though he did perform at a prom during his high school days.

Bebe Rexha and Bretman Rock separately offered makeup tutorials for the students as they prepare to celebrate the special evening, while hair stylist Chris Appleton shared tips on creating the perfect hairstyle. Julianne Hough, meanwhile, offered a dance tutorial for viewers.

Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Dan + Shay and Kesha were among the artists featured in the set list. Chloe x Halle performed their song "Do It," and KYLE performed "Yes!", from their homes while social distancing.

View the full Prom-athon below.