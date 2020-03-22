Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez Among A-Listers Joining DJ D-Nice's Virtual Social Distancing Dance Party

The DJ is one of many musical talents hosting live streams and virtual concerts amid the coronavirus crisis, catching the attention of Missy Elliott, Gabrielle Union, Joe Biden and Jada Pinkett Smith.

DJ D-Nice is doing his part to keep social distancers entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the Bronx native -- whose real name is Derrick Jones -- hosted an epic virtual dance party on Instagram that drew more than 100,000 viewers, including celebrities like Michelle Obama, Missy Elliott, Gabrielle Union, Joe Biden and Jada Pinkett Smith and many more.

"I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home," D-Nice wrote on Instagram following Saturday's #ClubQuarantine event, where he reportedly spun hip-hop and R&B jams for about 10 hours.

"The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude Thanks to all of you that supported," he added, giving shout-outs to Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, DJ Khaled, T.I., Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Ludacris and dozens more.

At a time when thousands of people are social distancing themselves in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, DJ D-Nice is one of many musical talents hosting live streams and virtual concerts to stay connected with fans and keep them entertained.

D-Nice kicked off his one-man show -- dubbed "Homeschool social distancing dance party" -- on Wednesday (March 18) and has since amassed thousands of new followers who watch him spin old school jams on Instagram.

"From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me," he wrote on Instagram.

See clips of DJ D-Nice's online DJ sessions below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.