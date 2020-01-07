Michelle Obama to Launch IGTV Show With ATTN:

'A Year of Firsts' will highlight the stories of college freshmen on Instagram.

Michelle Obama and her Reach Higher education initiative will launch an IGTV series focused on the first year of college.

A Year of Firsts will highlight the journeys of students as they embark on their first year of college. "As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams," Obama said in a statement. "That's why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges."

Media company ATTN: is producing the series in partnership with Reach Higher, working with students to document their first year of school as they deal with issues like academic stress, relationships, finances and physical and mental health. The six-episode series will debut in mid-January and end in June.

"As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college," said ATTN: co-founder, Matthew Segal. "This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers. We're thrilled to be partnering with Mrs. Obama and Reach Higher to engage and inspire students to invest in themselves through higher education."