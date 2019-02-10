Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance at the Grammys

"From the Motown records I wore out on the Southside to the "Who Run the World" songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story," Obama said on stage.

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. She was welcomed on stage by host Alicia Keys and joined Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez for an empowering opening address to the crowd.

As Obama took the microphone, the audience erupted into applause before she was able to continue.

"From the Motown records I wore out on the Southside to the 'Who Run the World' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story," she said. "Music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes, our joys. Music shows us that all of it matters."

Beside Obama on stage, Lady Gaga contributed her thoughts on the power of music. "They said I was weird, but music led me to all of you and to my little monsters, who I love so much."

Lopez jumped in with, "Back in the Bronx, music gave me a reason to dance."

Pinkett Smith added, "Every voice we hear deserves to be honored and respected."

Host Keys ended on, "Who run the world?" signaling applause from the audience and the start of the show.

The move to include a female host along with the four women who joined her onstage during the monologue comes a year after the Recording Academy president Neil Portnow was heavily criticized over his comments that female musicians should "step up" to improve gender representation at the Grammys.

Obama is currently in the midst of a promotional tour for her autobiographical memoir, Becoming, which was published by Crown in 2018. The next couple of months will see Obama visit Phoenix, Texas and beyond.

From the Grammys, Obama posted about female friendship on social media.

A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music! pic.twitter.com/8cMhTmsClA — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 11, 2019

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards were broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.