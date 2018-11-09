Michelle Obama Opens Up About Miscarriage, Going Through IVF

The former first lady shared her fertility struggles in a new interview with ABC's Robin Roberts that was previewed on Friday's 'Good Morning America.'

Michelle Obama revealed in a new interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, previewed on Friday's Good Morning America, that she felt "lost and alone" after suffering a miscarriage nearly two decades ago.

"I felt like I failed because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them," the former first lady, 54, said. "We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken."

Continued Obama: "That's one of the reasons why I think it's important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen."

Obama went on to say that she realized "the biological clock is real" and "egg production is limited" when she was in her mid-30s. The mother of two — who shares daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17, with her husband, former President Barack Obama — eventually turned to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to help get pregnant.

"I realized that as I was 34 and 35," said Michelle Obama. "We had to do IVF."

She shares more details about her infertility struggles in her new memoir, Becoming. Michelle Obama also writes about marriage counseling, which she says she and husband Barack have benefited from.

"Marriage counseling for us was one of those ways where we learned how to talk out our differences," she told Roberts. "I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there's something wrong with them."

"And I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage," added Obama. "And we get help with our marriage when we need it."

Watch part of Obama's interview with Roberts, below. Becoming Michelle: A First Lady's Journey with Robin Roberts will air on ABC Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.