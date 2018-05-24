Michelle Obama Releases Cover for Upcoming Memoir
The former first lady wrote on Instagram that working on the book has been "meaningful and illuminating" and urged others to tell their stories.
Michelle Obama has a picture to share.
On Thursday, the former first lady unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir, Becoming. She posted that image, a smiling close-up shot taken by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, on her Instagram account. She wrote on Instagram that working on the book has been "meaningful and illuminating" and urged others to tell their stories.
Becoming, one of the year's most anticipated books, comes out Nov. 13.
I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING