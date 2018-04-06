Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Won't Be Running for President

"We just can't find the women we like and ask them to do it," the former first lady said in response to rumors that she might run for office in 2020.

Michelle Obama isn't interested in taking over the Oval Office. While speaking at the 39th annual Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston on Thursday, she explained why she isn't running for president despite pleas from supporters.

"The reason why I don't want to run for president — and I can't speak for Oprah [Winfrey] — but my sense is that, first of all, you have to want the job," Obama said per Today, also referencing prior rumors that Winfrey was going to run in 2020.

She continued, "And you can't just say, 'Well, you're a woman, run.' We just can't find the women we like and ask them to do it, because there are millions of women who are inclined and do have the passion for politics."

The former first lady went on to say that she does not have a passion for politics, despite her role at the White House during husband Barack Obama's eight-year tenure as the 44th president of the United States.

"I've never had the passion for politics," she said. "I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics, and he drug me kicking and screaming into the arena."

For Obama — who, as first lady, advocated for military families and encouraged healthy eating to solve the epidemic of childhood obesity — talk of a potential presidential run began in 2016 after she gave a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention.

But, according to the Harvard Law School graduate, basing an individual's political wherewithal on their ability to move an audience is problematic. Winfrey, who has since insisted she has no plans to become president, was also looked at as a potential candidate after she delivered a powerful oration this past January, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

"Just because I gave a good speech, I'm smart and intelligent doesn't mean I should be the next president," Obama said. "That's not how we should pick the president. That’s been our problem. We're very shortsighted about how we think about selecting the commander in chief."

Her comments came not long after California senator Kamala Harris responded to speculation that she's considering a presidential bid in 2020. During a Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Democratic politician and lawyer said that she wouldn't even address the possibility of running until more "immediate needs" are taken care of.

"These DACA kids, when we talk about where they are in terms of immigration — there are so many pressing issues right now. Guns. We have got to pass an assault weapons ban. We need to have universal background checks," Harris said. "These are our immediate needs, and these are the things I'm focused on right now."

Adding, "I've seen so many people, Ellen, focus on that thing out there and then trip over this thing here. I don't want to trip. There's so much that's important right now."