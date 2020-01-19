Michelle Obama Shares 2020 Workout Playlist Featuring Lizzo, Cardi B and More

The 35-song playlist includes music from Beyonce, Jay Z, Bruno Mars, Nipsey Hussle, Ed Sheeran and many more.

Michelle Obama is hoping to inspire lots of exercising in the new year by sharing her 2020 workout playlist.

On Sunday, the former First Lady and dedicated health advocate shared some of her favorite tunes to listen to while hitting the gym. The 35-song playlist includes Lizzo's "Soulmate," Cardi B's "Press," The Carters' "Apeshit," Bruno Mars' "Perm," Nipsey Hussle, Ed Sheeran, and many more.

"It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to," Obama captioned the list on social media. "To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?"

Over the years, Barack and Michelle Obama have regularly shared the music they're listening to. Last month, the former president shared his favorite songs of 2019, which included superstars like Beyoncé ("Mood 4 Eva"), Rosalía ("Con Altura"), Maggie Rogers ("Burning") and more.

Stream Michelle Obama's full 2020 workout playlist below.

