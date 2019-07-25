Michelle Obama's Longtime Tailor Creates Bespoke Fashion Collection

Obama on her book tour in May 2019 in a custom bustier by Christy Rilling and suit by Sergio Hudson

Dressing like Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lawrence just got a little easier — their star tailor has debuted a fashion line of her own. Christy Rilling’s autumn winter 2019 bespoke collection offers 19 items, including gowns, crinolines, blazers, pants, bustiers, chiffon blouses, skirts, cashmere coats, slip dresses and wrap robes.

Ranging from $1,100 for a top to $12,000 for a coat gown, the pieces come with "one-to-one fitting, custom mannequins and bespoke embellishments."

The New York couturier became Obama’s tailor in 2010 and continued working with her throughout her time at the White House and on her Becoming book tour this year.

"I’ve always appreciated the incredible artistry in all of Christy’s work. Her attention to detail and master tailoring has always left me feeling confident and beautiful, no matter what I’m wearing," Obama said in a statement. "With her years of experience, her new line of custom pieces will be a breath of fresh air for women everywhere."

Through her Christy Rilling Studio and team of seven tailors, Rilling has worked with A-listers, including U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Emma Stone, Brie Larson, Rachel Brosnahan, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Emilia Clarke, Gal Gadot and Gina Rodriguez for events and magazine shoots.

Among the studio's most memorable looks of the past year are Lawrence's engagement party gown; Benedict Cumberbatch at the 2019 Met Gala; Givenchy chief Claire Waight Keller and Julianne Moore at the Time 100 Gala together; Leslie Mann at the Vanity Fair Oscars party; and Chopra and Blunt’s respective Vogue covers, as she frequently tailors for the magazine.

"These are creative women who love art and culture, give back to society, and want to look effortless and refined. They’ve been my inspiration, and I wanted to offer a collection that’s luxurious, subtly elegant and easy to wear," Rilling said in a statement.

Bruce Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, praised Rilling for her work with the couple since 2008, saying in a statement, "Her eye for detail and style has always been spot-on for us, her work meticulous, and she is a complete joy to be around. We are thrilled that Christy is unveiling her new line of custom pieces and know with certainty they will be beautiful and absolutely irresistible."