Michelle Williams Engaged to 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail, Expecting Second Child

The four-time Oscar nominee shared 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams is starting the new year with some happy news.

The actress, 39, is not only engaged to Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton Thomas Kail but the couple is expecting their first child together as well, according to People magazine.

Apart from Hamilton, Kail also directed Fosse/Verdon, in which Williams starred and won the Emmy Award for lead actress. Other theater successes on his resume include directing In the Heights on Broadway and winning a directing Emmy for Grease: Live.

The pregnancy marks Williams' second. The four-time Oscar nominee had 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late actor Heath Ledger. The actress and Phil Elverum divorced earlier this year after marrying in summer 2018.

People magazine shared an exclusive image of the couple walking hand-in-hand as a diamond ring is noticeable on Williams' wedding finger. Williams is currently shooting Venom 2.

Williams is nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series for Fosse/Verdon. Fosse/Verdon is also nominated for best limited series.

A rep for the actress declined to comment.