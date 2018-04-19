Michelle Williams Joins Julianne Moore in 'After the Wedding' Remake

Susanne Bier's Danish-language original was nominated for an Oscar in 2007.

Michelle Williams has joined Julianne Moore in the remake of Susanne Bier's Oscar-nominated Danish drama After the Wedding, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Williams will play an orphanage owner in the reimagining from writer and director Bart Freundlich (Wolves, The Rebound, The Myth of Fingerprints), while Moore plays a wealthy businesswoman. After the Wedding will be produced by Joel Michaels (Terminator Salvation, Basic Instinct 2, Lolita) and Silvio Muraglia (Black Butterfly, All Roads Lead to Rome) through Paradox Studios. Production will begin this spring.

Paradox Studios is also financing. Cornerstone Films is handling international sales and distribution, while CAA will oversee the U.S. rights.

Williams, a four-time Oscar nominee for dramas such as Manchester by the Sea, My Week With Marilyn, Blue Valentine and Brokeback Mountain, also appeared in Todd Haynes' drama Wonderstruck and in Fox's circus-themed Hugh Jackman musical, The Greatest Showman.

After the Wedding, which starred Mads Mikkelsen and Sidse Babett Knudsen was a critical and popular hit. It was nominated for the best foreign-language Oscar in 2007 but lost to The Lives of Others.

Williams is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.