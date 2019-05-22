Michelle Williams Talks Workplace Culture Post-#MeToo: "You Don't Get a Morning Grope, You Get a Morning Handshake"

The 'Fosse/Verdon' star opens up about her role in the gender wage gap discussion after an extreme pay disparity was revealed between her and 'All the Money in the World' co-star Mark Wahlberg.

Michelle Williams, four-time Oscar nominee and star of Fosse/Verdon, an FX series focused on Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon that co-stars Sam Rockwell, opened up to the Drama Actress Roundtable on her role in the gender wage gap discussion. After Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in 2017's All the Money in the World, it was revealed that Mark Wahlberg earned $1.5 million to return for reshoots, while Williams was paid a per diem allowance of about $1,000.

"As far as anything that's happened in my life publicly," Williams told the roundtable, "it's the most exciting and the most important thing that I've ever been involved in."

"I'm so moved, personally and professionally, to have found my place in the conversation and my voice through the conversation. [I] feel like I've grown up inside of the conversation. It's the thing that I'll feel the closest to, more than any work that I've ever done, if I can just incrementally move the needle for other women."

Williams said she has noticed a difference in the post-#MeToo workplace saying, "I feel like the dynamic on sets has changed. They don't hug you anymore. You don't get a morning grope, you get a morning handshake."

"I feel like more space has opened up in the room, in the actual creative process. The space has opened up for me to be able to be heard."

Michelle Williams has four career Oscar nominations for her work in Manchester by the Sea, My Week With Marilyn, Blue Valentine and Brokeback Mountain. She won the Golden Globe in 2012 for her starring role in My Week With Marilyn.

The full Drama Actress Roundtable airs July 7 on SundanceTV. Williams appears on the roundtable panel along with Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira, Niecy Nash and Emilia Clarke. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.