SAG Awards: Michelle Williams Recalls Acting Advice From Ben Kingsley in Acceptance Speech

Michelle Williams won best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries for her role in Fosse/Verdon at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

Having been nominated six times previously (including ensemble cast nominations), this is Williams' first SAG award win.

Recalling a story of an impactful memory, Williams said, "When I was 12, in between extra work and the occasional infomercial, I had the fortune to be in a movie with Ben Kingsley [Species]." She said that he told her that he doesn't like to act, he likes to react, and this advice stayed with her throughout her career. Williams went on to say that she found herself "so damn lucky" to have worked opposite Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon.

Williams thanked the cast and crew of Fosse/Verdon, and then her daughter, Matilda. "It's one thing to be completely honest as an actor, and it's one thing to be completely honest as a human being," she said. "I love you and I'm coming home."

The actor beat out Patricia Arquette (The Act), Toni Collette (Unbelievable), Joey King (The Act) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

In the press room backstage, Williams spoke about what the award means to her. "I've been acting since I was 10, my entire life, the place that I started was pretty bottom of the cesspool, so to be here in this room means so much to me."

Of Fosse/Verdon, Williams went on to say, "This job's working environment was the best I've ever known, so supported... I felt like an equal, so to be honored for that by my peers is really a meaningful thing."

Considering young female actors who have come after her, Williams said, "I hope this isn’t bad advice, but the advice I have is to not take advice from business people, be true to yourself and follow the instincts and urges that arise uniquely inside of you… "

"Do the thing that only you can see," concluded Williams.

Later in the evening, Williams' costar Rockwell received the SAG Award for his performance in Fosse/Verdon. On stage, he thanked "the amazing" Williams and called her his "wonder twin."

The SAG Awards, which took place without a host, aired Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.