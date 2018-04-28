Michelle Wolf Blasts Trump and Media at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Michelle Wolf took many fiery shots at President Trump and the media that covers him during her set at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

"All right, this has been long," Wolf started her speech, after annual journalism awards were handed out. "Here we are at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Like a porn star says with a Trump, 'Let's get this over with.'"

"This is on C-SPAN, no one watches that, Trump is president, that's not ideal," she told the crowd. "Just a reminder to everyone, I'm here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I'm trying to get nothing accomplished, so Congress, you should feel right at home."

She told the crowd she was 32, or "20 years too old for Roy Moore. That's right, he almost got elected."

Wolf then added, "It's 2018 and I am a woman, so you cannot shut me up. Unless you're Michael Cohen and you wan to wire me $130,000," referring to the reported $130,000 that Trump's personal lawyer paid adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford to remain silent about an alleged affair with trump. Wolf added that her Venmo name was "Reince Priebus."

For the first time during Trump's administration, White House figures including Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway showed up at the dinner; last year the administration skipped the dinner altogether.

Wolf took the opportunity to criticize those who attended, asking the press why it gave airtime to Conway, who she said "lies" every time she gets on the television. "It's like that old saying, if a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree?" Wolf then added that she didn't want Conway to get hurt, just to get "stuck."

Wolf also compared Sanders to Anne Dowd's character on the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, as well as a softball coach, but one who would chastise CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Trump, however, was not present: The president held a rally in Michigan on Saturday, where he took credit for improved relations between North and South Korea. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Wolf lamented that he had vowed not to attend, saying, "I think it's more fun when people are there only because I like making fun of people to their face."

Wolf did not hesitate to take the media members present at the dinner to task for covering Trump extensively during the 2016 presidential campaign and then criticizing him during his presidency. "You guys are obsessed with Trump. did you used to date him? You act like you hate him, but I think you really love him." She added, "You helped create this monster and now you're profiting off of him."

The WHCD was held at the Washington Hilton Hotel starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.