Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reacts to Cecily Strong's 'SNL' Impression

"You having grown up in part of Michigan for part of your life, you can help them on the accent," Whitmer told Seth Meyers about the NBC late-night show's version of her.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared her reaction to Cecily Strong's impression of her on Saturday Night Live when she visited Late Night on Monday.

Strong appeared as the governor in a sketch titled "Message from Gov. Whitmer" during the April 25 episode of SNL. In the segment, Strong encouraged Michigan residents to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. "Stay home," Strong said in the parody of Whitmer. "I promise you can call me a bitch from the safety of your couch. It's called Twitter."

After she shared that Strong's impression was "funny," the politician offered the comedian some constructive criticism.

Whitmer suggested that host Seth Meyers might be able to help Strong improve her Michigan accent. "You having grown up in part of Michigan for part of your life, you can help them on the accent," she said. "I think that would be an improvement."

The governor also said that she thought the brand of beer used in the sketch was inauthentic. "I have to tell you, I love Canada, but I drink Michigan beer. Not Labatts," she said. In the sketch, Strong drank Labatt beer while sitting on her deck as she told protestors to get off of her property.

The politician sent Strong a care package of Michigan beer, as well as a t-shirt and other merchandise that promoted the beverage. The comedian showcased the gift on her Instagram account. "Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan," Strong captioned the post. "Honestly, this blew me away!"

"It was hard to send it. I wanted to hold onto it," Whitmer joked about the gift of beer.

Watch Whitmer's appearance below.